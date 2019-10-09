Gwen Stefani says dating Blake Shelton has been a ''healing'' experience.

The 'Sweet Escape' singer has been romancing the country music star since 2015, and has credited her beau with helping her to ''build [her] life again'' following her divorce from former husband Gavin Rossdale, with whom she has three sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, five.

She said: ''I feel as if I spent the last four years healing - you know, trying to build my life again. Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts.''

And whilst Blake has taught her how to be strong, she has also praised her children for giving her lessons on ''how to be more organised''.

The 50-year-old singer added: ''One thing the kids have taught me is how to be more organised. I lived at home until I was 26, then I had a tour manager, then a manager, then an assistant. On tour, you even have somebody who has the key to your hotel room. But as a mom, you have to be the one in charge.''

Gwen loves being a hands-on mother and still takes her sons to school whenever she can, because she says it's important for her to ''have downtime'' and not work constantly.

Speaking to Shape magazine's November 2019 issue - which hits newsstands on Friday (11.10.19) - she said: ''I love having projects. But I also love to be in my bed and have downtime. I love to know that I don't have the guilt of being so busy that I miss out on taking my kids to school.''

Meanwhile, the 'Hollaback Girl' recently said Blake, 43, is the ''perfect'' partner, who is a ''good dad'' to her sons.

She said: ''Life is full of surprises. I never thought in my wildest dreams, on paper, a cowboy and a ska-like girl from Anaheim would be hanging out but it works perfect. We're just having so much fun and we feel so blessed to be at this point in our lives.

''He is a good dad, actually. He's been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.' It's hard. I got three boys.''