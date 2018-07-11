Gwen Stefani credits her new feminine style to the ''really manly man'' in her life.

The 48-year-old singer's latest fashion choices have been inspired by her relationship with Blake Shelton and his masculinity has made her adapt her own look to complement his.

Speaking with In Style magazine, the 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker described her style as ''more feminine than ever before.''

She added: ''It's probably because I'm super in love and have a really manly man. I enjoy letting that part of me come out now because when I was in No Doubt, I never thought of myself as sexy.

''Even in my 30s, I was a tomboy. I hardly ever carried a purse.''

The pair met while on the judges panel of 'The Voice' in 2014, and started dating in 2015, Gwen reminisced on her favourite outfit worn when the couple announced their relationship to the public.

Asked her favourite ever outfit, she said: ''The red Yanina Couture dress I had on when Blake and I stepped out for the first time.''

''That was a magical night, and I loved the flowers.''

The 'Just a Girl' hitmaker has been known for her unique fashion sense and reflected on how her style has changed from the beginning of her career.

She said: ''I've spent a lot of time watching old movies on Turner Classic.

''Then when I got out of high school, there was this rockabilly-meets-'50s-pinup girl moment happening in Orange County.

''It was very cartoonish. I'd go to thrift stores to try to find pieces that no one else would have.''