Gwen Stefani has cancelled her upcoming show in Las Vegas due to ill-health.

The 50-year-old pop star has taken to social media to inform fans that she's cancelling her show in Sin City on Saturday night (08.02.20), but Gwen has insisted she's doing all she can to take to the stage later this month.

Gwen wrote on Twitter: ''I am so sorry, but I am still not feeling well & will be unable to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show Saturday, February 8 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas. Refunds will be available at their original point of purchase (sic)''

The singer also revealed she's eager to return to performing before the end of February.

She said on the micro-blogging platform: ''I am doing everything I can to get well & plan to be back on stage for my shows February 12 - 22. Thank u for all of the well wishes. Hope to see you back in Vegas soon (sic)''

Meanwhile, Gwen and Blake Shelton recently revealed they have no plans to make an album together.

The loved-up couple previously released 'Go Ahead and Break My Heart' in 2016 and recently collaborated again on 'Nobody But You' - but they aren't planning to explore their musical partnership with an album-long collaboration.

Asked if they'll make an album together, Blake said: ''I don't think so.''

Gwen agreed with Blake's stance, insisting she simply relished being able to share his ''talent''.

The blonde beauty explained: ''I don't think so either. But we have done a lot of music together, actually.

''We wrote two songs together - that's a lot. Because he never does that. He's sharing his talent with me!''