Gwen Stefani feels she has been ''unlucky in love'' in the past but is grateful to have her boyfriend Blake Shelton in her life.
Gwen Stefani has been ''unlucky in love'' in the past.
The 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker opened up about tough times as she kicked off her 'I'm Just A Girl' residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino's Zappos Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday (27.06.18).
Speaking in a pre-taped video, which was played during her show, she said: ''When I was a little girl, I had this plan that I was going to be a mom and have a bunch of kids and be a wife and have that perfect family. That's something I dreamed of for a long time. But my own love life experience wasn't what I thought it would be.
''I feel I had so much love to give inside me, but I was unlucky in love, which has been a blessing, because I've been able to write about that and share that and have this friendly, blessed musical career. But there was a point in my life where I felt like I was losing everything. I mean, there's unlucky in love, but then there's unlucky in love and I lost my ability to have any confidence - not just about songwriting, but about everything. My hopes and my dreams. I was actually losing myself.''
However, Gwen - who has Kingston, 12, Zuma, nine, and Apollo, four, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - feels grateful to have Blake Shelton in her life.
She added: ''I look back at all the times that my heart was broken and it was always music that healed me. I realised I had to find that again and recognise my gift again and find my confidence and get back and I needed to express all the pain and the anger and the betrayal that I was feeling. I had to remind myself that there is a light and a purpose and I just needed to find the truth and follow it.''
