Gwen Stefani is set to have a year-long residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting this June.
Gwen Stefani has announced her Las Vegas residency 'Just A Girl'.
The No Doubt frontwoman - who has sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, nine, and Apollo, four, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - will perform 25 shows in 2018 at Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Sin City, kicking off on June 27.
Alongside a video of the 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker performing live posted on Instagram, Gwen captioned the post: ''It's happening!! My very first Las Vegas residency ''Just A Girl'' is opening June 27th at @Zappos Theater inside @PHVegas! Tix for all 25 dates go on sale this Fri at 10am PT. gx GwenStefani.com (sic)''
Gwen - who is in a relationship with country music star Blake Shelton - says it has been a lifelong dream to have her own residency.
She said in a statement: ''To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honour. Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency.
''I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I've never experienced and I can't wait.''
The 48-year-old pop star - who hasn't toured since the 'This Is What the Truth Feels Like Tour' in 2016 - follows in the footsteps of the likes of Britney Spears, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez in performing a residency in Vegas.
Last month, Gwen shared a photo backstage with 'On The Floor' hitmaker Jennifer at her 'All I Have' residency at the same venue - which concludes in September - and revealed how ''inspired'' show was by her show.
She captioned the post on Instagram: @jlo your Vegas show was so good! #eyecandy #inspired #jennyfromtheblock #justagirlfromanaheim gx (sic)''
Gwen will be donating $1 from every ticket purchased to the Cure 4 the Kids Foundation, which helps provide support to youngsters facing life-threatening illnesses.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
For the first time us humans get to have a look into the life of...
The mythology of Howard Hughes is quite possibly bigger than the man could ever live...
Like most viewers of his documentary Mayor of the Sunset Strip, director George Hickenlooper (The...
Somehow, somewhere I lost the notes I took during thepress screening of "Madagascar," and I...
Eschewing every pitfall of the biopic genre and delving deeply into the essence of both...
"The fashion industry has been behind every major assassination in the last 200 years," says...