Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will have a ''traditional'' Thanksgiving.

The 'Hollaback Girl' and her partner will spend the holiday season like they always do, with their families at his property in Lake Texoma, Oklahoma.

She said: ''We all fly out to Oklahoma, like 30 of us. Blake has this bed and breakfast hotel that we all stay at, and it's just pretty incredible. We have fun, we all cook together, it's fun.''

Whilst Blake added to Entertainment Tonight: ''This'll be ... I wanna say the fourth [year], but it might be more than that. We're taking all the Stefanis and then the Shelton bunch are gonna meet up there and just literally [spend] like, five days away.''

Meanwhile, Gwen previously confessed sas Blake has been a ''healing'' experience.

She said: ''I feel as if I spent the last four years healing - you know, trying to build my life again. Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts.''

And whilst Blake has taught her how to be strong, she has also praised her children for giving her lessons on ''how to be more organised''.

The 50-year-old singer added: ''One thing the kids have taught me is how to be more organised. I lived at home until I was 26, then I had a tour manager, then a manager, then an assistant. On tour, you even have somebody who has the key to your hotel room. But as a mom, you have to be the one in charge.''

Gwen loves being a hands-on mother and still takes her sons to school whenever she can, because she says it's important for her to ''have downtime'' and not work constantly.

She said: ''I love having projects. But I also love to be in my bed and have downtime. I love to know that I don't have the guilt of being so busy that I miss out on taking my kids to school.''