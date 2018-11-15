Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are reportedly looking to have a child together via a surrogate mother.

The 49-year-old singer already has three children of her own - Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, four, all with former husband Gavin Rossdale - but she is reportedly determined to have a fourth child with her partner and country singer Blake, which they are said to be planning to have via surrogate.

A source said: ''[They are] determined to have a child together. They are in the final stages of choosing the woman who will carry their baby. It's extremely important to Gwen that she give Blake a biological child, and Blake is so excited. He wants his own child too.''

The couple are known for heaping the praise on one another, and their loved-up ways are said to have convinced Gwen that having a child with Blake is the right decision.

The insider added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Gwen just is so in awe of the love Blake has, not only for her but for the boys.''

Meanwhile, the 'Rich Girl' hitmaker recently credited Blake, 42, for ''inspiring'' her to ''change'', and praised him for being an ''amazing all-round human''.

She said: ''He's my homeboy. He's my homey. He's just really an amazing all-around human so I feel so grateful for that. I celebrate him in the show! He's inspired me so much. He's changed my life.''

Gwen previously confessed that she has been ''unlucky in love'' in the past but is lucky to now have Blake.

She said: ''When I was a little girl, I had this plan that I was going to be a mom and have a bunch of kids and be a wife and have that perfect family. That's something I dreamed of for a long time. But my own love life experience wasn't what I thought it would be. I feel I had so much love to give inside me, but I was unlucky in love, which has been a blessing, because I've been able to write about that and share that and have this friendly, blessed musical career. But there was a point in my life where I felt like I was losing everything. I mean, there's unlucky in love, but then there's unlucky in love and I lost my ability to have any confidence - not just about songwriting, but about everything. My hopes and my dreams. I was actually losing myself.''