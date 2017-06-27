Gwen Stefani has enjoyed a ''lovey-dovey'' date with her boyfriend Blake Shelton.

The 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker has been dating the 41-year-old country singer since 2015 after her split from former husband Gavin Rossdale, and when the pair were spotted on a romantic dinner date at Los Angeles hotspot Cecconi's, onlookers couldn't help but note how cute the pair looked.

One witness said: ''They were very lovey-dovey and he was rubbing her back. They were very polite to everyone and were very cordial when people approached their table and weren't upset at all when a busboy accidentally spilled a glass of water on the table.''

The 47-year-old singer and her partner didn't even seem to mind that they were being noticed by fans, are they ''rarely took their eyes off each other''.

The onlooker added to People magazine: ''It was clear that people in the restaurant were noticing them but they didn't let it bother them and they rarely took their eyes off each other.''

And the news comes after Blake recently gushed about his ''really good'' relationship with Gwen.

Speaking about his partner, Blake said: ''She's [doing] great. She's sad that 'The Voice' is over, she loves doing the show ... Well, I hope she's good with me!

''I'm real good with her. We're just content and happy and it's just - it's an incredible feeling. Our hobby is just hanging out together, you know? She's my best friend.''

Meanwhile, Blake previously admitted he loves having Gwen by his side because it ''builds his ego up''.

He explained: ''Oh my God, at some point, it kinda builds your ego up when you walk into a room with Gwen.

''But also it's a crashing blow to your ego when you realise all the cheers and people shouting at you. You realise it's not you, it's her! But it's still exciting at the same time. Being in the vicinity of her is unbelievable.''