Gwen Stefani has enjoyed a ''lovey-dovey'' dinner date with her boyfriend Blake Shelton, according to onlookers.
Gwen Stefani has enjoyed a ''lovey-dovey'' date with her boyfriend Blake Shelton.
The 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker has been dating the 41-year-old country singer since 2015 after her split from former husband Gavin Rossdale, and when the pair were spotted on a romantic dinner date at Los Angeles hotspot Cecconi's, onlookers couldn't help but note how cute the pair looked.
One witness said: ''They were very lovey-dovey and he was rubbing her back. They were very polite to everyone and were very cordial when people approached their table and weren't upset at all when a busboy accidentally spilled a glass of water on the table.''
The 47-year-old singer and her partner didn't even seem to mind that they were being noticed by fans, are they ''rarely took their eyes off each other''.
The onlooker added to People magazine: ''It was clear that people in the restaurant were noticing them but they didn't let it bother them and they rarely took their eyes off each other.''
And the news comes after Blake recently gushed about his ''really good'' relationship with Gwen.
Speaking about his partner, Blake said: ''She's [doing] great. She's sad that 'The Voice' is over, she loves doing the show ... Well, I hope she's good with me!
''I'm real good with her. We're just content and happy and it's just - it's an incredible feeling. Our hobby is just hanging out together, you know? She's my best friend.''
Meanwhile, Blake previously admitted he loves having Gwen by his side because it ''builds his ego up''.
He explained: ''Oh my God, at some point, it kinda builds your ego up when you walk into a room with Gwen.
''But also it's a crashing blow to your ego when you realise all the cheers and people shouting at you. You realise it's not you, it's her! But it's still exciting at the same time. Being in the vicinity of her is unbelievable.''
She's swapped the studio for a film set with new Netflix series.
Ed Sheeran performed a spectacular set on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday.
Viral video ties in 'GoT' soundbites to the lyrics of Gloria Gaynor classic.
Here are a few of the best moments over the Glastonbury weekend.
The wrestling series hit the streaming service earlier this week.
The Marvel Studios head was blunt in his answer.
For the first time us humans get to have a look into the life of...
The mythology of Howard Hughes is quite possibly bigger than the man could ever live...
Like most viewers of his documentary Mayor of the Sunset Strip, director George Hickenlooper (The...
Somehow, somewhere I lost the notes I took during thepress screening of "Madagascar," and I...
Eschewing every pitfall of the biopic genre and delving deeply into the essence of both...
"The fashion industry has been behind every major assassination in the last 200 years," says...