Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have reportedly put their plans to have a baby on hold for the time being.

The loved-up couple - who have been dating since November 2015 - are both keen to have children together, but it's not their focus for the moment.

An insider explained: ''Blake and Gwen have decided to put plans to have a baby on hold. Their feeling is if it happens naturally, great. But they've decided to not focus on it for the time being.''

Gwen, 48, and Blake, 41, have been trying to conceive for more than a year and although they've been frustrated thus far, the celebrity duo feel that the experience has helped to bring them closer together.

The source explained that Blake - who was married to fellow music star Miranda Lambert from 2011 until 2015 - has developed a healthy relationship with Gwen's three sons - Kingston, 11, Zuma, nine, and Apollo, four - who she has with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Of their ambition to have a child, the insider added: ''Blake has always wanted children. And he's great with Gwen's kids, which prompted them wanting their own.''

However, Gwen is said to have developed a more philosophical attitude towards the prospect of having more children.

A friend close to the American star explained: ''Not because of a change in her love for Blake, but because she feels as if it might not be meant to be.

''He is completely at peace with the prospect of not having any biological children of his own.''

Gwen and Blake's new approach has also caused the celebrity duo to put their plans to get married on hold.

The source added: ''Gwen is very traditional and wouldn't want to be pregnant without being married.''