Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton ''seemed very much in love'' as they attended church together.

The 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker and the 43-year-old singer looked loved up as they went to church in Beverly Hills, California.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''The couple embraced the majority of the time and seemed very much in love. They all seemed very happy and content. Just another Saturday with the family! Gwen was wearing a casual brown sweater with a red stripe and red leather heels. Her hair was in a high bun. She looked stunning! Blake was dressed in a black button-down, blue jeans and boots. They arrived at 5:35pm and stayed until the end of the service at 6:30pm.''

Gwen and Blake talk about marriage ''a lot.''

A source said: ''Gwen and Blake have come so far and are happier than they have ever been. Blake talks about Gwen nonstop. Just this week his friends were talking about how he glows when he refers to her. He gushes about her a lot and it's really sweet.

''They have talked a lot about marriage, but have decided that life has been so great that they don't want to rock the boat yet. They are so incredibly in love and have supported each other through tough times. They truly are best friends and have made their lives work together despite their very busy schedules.

''They both came from difficult situations and marriages that didn't last. They have worked hard to get past that and so appreciate what they have with one another. they feel as if they are soul mates and don'y need a ring and a wedding at the moment.''