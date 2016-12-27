The couple spent the holidays together at Blake's ranch in Oklahoma and Stefani took to Snapchat on Saturday as her man strummed the guitar for gathered friends and family.

Gwen shared a brief video clip of Blake's rendition of A Holly Jolly Christmas with fans and captioned it, "Private show".

In the footage, the 40-year-old was dressed casually in a baseball cap and plaid shirt as he jammed with two pals, who accompanied him on the accordion and xylophone.

The stars, who have been dating for over a year, were also joined in Oklahoma by Gwen's three boys from her marriage to ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and the No Doubt frontwoman has been documenting their holiday adventures online.

Last week (20Dec16), she shared a video of her and Blake in the kitchen as she taught him how to make homemade gnocchi, while she also uploaded images from their walks in the countryside.