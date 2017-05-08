Guy Ritchie was eager to direct 'Suicide Squad 2' - but a scheduling conflict denied him of the opportunity.

The acclaimed moviemaker was rumoured to be among a number of big-name directors who were being eyed for the job and Guy has appeared to suggest he was in the running for the role, but confessed that his upcoming schedule made it impossible.

He shared: ''I quite fancy doing 'Suicide Squad 2', because I thought I could do a good job with it. I can't do it because I'm doing something else, but I've felt I could really do something with that.''

More immediately, Guy is focused on a live-action adaptation of Disney's 'Aladdin', and has insisted his version of the classic story will not be diluted by the ''PC army''.

The original movie was criticised in some quarters for its use of supposedly derogatory Arab stereotypes - but Guy has claimed he won't be ''bullied'' into reconsidering his own ambitions for the film.

He told Variety: ''Decency is decency. Humanity is humanity. I think the film will dictate exactly what the tone is supposed to be and who's supposed to be in it.

''You just don't want to feel like you're muscled into it, because you're bullied into it. It will be what it will be, because it should be what it should be. It will have its own authentic voice, and you don't want that voice contaminated by a PC army.''

Meanwhile, Mel Gibson has also been linked with directing 'Suicide Squad 2' and the Hollywood star recently revealed he's already held talks with Warner Bros over the project.

Mel said: ''I just met some guys about story points. It's not a done deal or anything. But it's just fun to shoot the bull when it comes to stories. And if we can elevate any kind of concept it's good. We'll see.''