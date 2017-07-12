Guy Ritchie has still not found an actor to lead his live action reboot of 'Aladdin'.

The British director is working on bringing Disney's classic 1992 animation back to the big screen along with Sean Bailey - head of motion picture production at Disney - and shooting was due to commence on the project in July.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, even though they have auditioned around 2,000 actors for the titular role they have not found anyone they think is suitable to portray the lovable street urchin.

In March, an open casting call was held to find Aladdin and Jasmine and it was reported the studio had an interest in 'Skins' star Dev Patel, 27, and 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' actor Riz Ahmed, 34.

'Power Rangers' actress Naomi Scott, 24, and Indian actress Tara Sutaria, 21, are being eyed to play Princess Jasmine as well as Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall, but Disney won't make a decision on Jasmine until Aladdin has been found.

Will Smith was also in talks to play The Genie in the reboot - a voice role originally taken on by the late great Robin Williams - and Tom Hardy is in line to portray villainous Jafar.

'Charlie and The Chocolate Factory' writer John August has penned the script for the musical movie, which is believed to be non-linear in its structure, something that is a hallmark of Ritchie's early work such as cult British crime romp 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels'.

Following the adventures of the street rat, the story is based on a Middle Eastern folk tale of Aladdin who is granted three wishes by a genie who is captive inside a magic lamp.

The originally 1992 animation won two Oscars for the music including Best Music and Original Song for 'A Whole New World'.

'Aladdin' is one of Disney's most beloved and successful classics earning more than $504 million worldwide and the characters are prominent at the company's theme parks.

It has also been turned into a hit stage show playing at theatres all over the world.

'Aladdin' is now set to start shooting in August.