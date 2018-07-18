Guy Ritchie is planning to shoot new movie 'Toff Guys' before the end of the year.

The 49-year-old filmmaker has recently been busily working on the much-anticipated live-action version of 'Aladdin', which is entering its post-production phase, and he's now poised to turn his attention towards his new project, which will begin shooting in London later in 2018.

Guy will serve as the director and as one of the producers on the film, which tells the story of a British drug lord who tries to sell his business empire to a family of billionaires from Oklahoma, according to The Knowledge.

The acclaimed filmmaker has also co-written the script alongside Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson.

Meanwhile, Guy previously admitted he feels under more pressure than ever to deliver truly memorable movies because of the increasing quality of TV productions.

Reflecting on the competition behind TV and cinema, he explained: ''To a degree cinema has become a sensational format, so you have to respect the rules of contemporary cinema. Because why do you go the cinema now, when TV can give you so much?

''You do need more from cinema than you used to. It needs to be an event of sorts just because television has become so interesting. There seems to be a polarisation between what cinema needs to do now and what TV needs to do.

''So I'm aware of the rules of contemporary cinema but it does need to be an experience, otherwise there's no point, you're just making TV.''