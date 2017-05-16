Guy Ritchie's 'King Arthur' franchise is reportedly set to be scrapped because of the underwhelming response to 'Legend of the Sword'.

The drama movie starring Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law has fallen short of pre-release expectations in the US and that has meant Ritchie's ambitions of turning it into a money-spinning franchise have now disappeared.

A Hollywood source said: ''The 'King Arthur' franchise is dead.''

The movie, which also features a cameo appearance from retired soccer star David Beckham, could make a £100 million loss, making it one of the worst-performing movies of 2017.

The source told The Sun newspaper: ''These figures are a total disaster for Warner and Guy Ritchie. It's one of the biggest film flops in recent memory.''

Warner Bros executive Jeff Goldstein has admitted to being disappointed by the reaction to the movie.

He said: ''The concept didn't resonate with a broad audience, and we're disappointed. We had higher hopes.''

Meanwhile, Charlie Hunnam recently distanced himself from replacing Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

The hunky actor has been mentioned as a possible future 007, but Charlie is ''pretty sure'' he won't be the next Bond.

Speaking on talk show 'Conan', he was asked if he'd be replacing Craig, to which he replied: ''I can say two things. I'm English and I look devilishly handsome in a suit.''

When quizzed further about the potential casting, Charlie said: ''I can say three things ... and nobody has called me about playing James Bond, so I'm pretty sure that's not going to happen.''