Guy Ritchie's 'Aladdin' remake will have a ''much stronger journey'' for Princess Jasmine.

The film's producer Dan Lin revealed that Naomi Scott's take on the character in the live-action reboot of the animated 1992 Disney classic will take more of a ''leadership role'' in the ruling of fictional city Agrabah and won't be entirely focused on her romance with Aladdin, played by Mena Massoud.

In an interview with Empire, Dan said: ''In the original movie, it felt like [Jasmine] didn't have as compelling a goal. Her main aim was to find the love of her life. In this case, the romance is important, but she also wants to see more of Agrabah, and take more of a leadership role in ruling the city. Her character has a much stronger journey.''

The upcoming film will also star Will Smith as the Genie and the Hollywood star previously admitted he was ''terrified'' of taking on the role, which was previously played by late comic Robin Williams.

Robin's performance in 'Aladdin' received much critical acclaim, including earning him a Special Achievement Award at the Golden Globes, and Will has admitted to being slightly intimidated about having to follow in the footsteps of the actor.

He previously said: ''I was terrified doing the Genie after Robin Williams. But I found a lane that pays homage. It is my own thing, you know? So, I think people are going to love it.''

Will, 50, also previously teased the much-anticipated new film was ''spectacular''.

He enthused: ''I have worked at most of the studios, and Disney just knows what they are doing. It was really a spectacular team of people that came together around a classic story. It's so spectacular, it's such a beautiful movie and I can't wait for people to see it.''