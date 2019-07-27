Disney's 'Aladdin' has already earned more than $1 billion at the global box office.

The Guy Ritchie-directed remake of the 1992 movie of the same name stars the likes of Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, and it has been a huge commercial success across the world, making as much as $343 million in the US alone.

Responding to the achievement, Disney said: '''Aladdin' has seen robust week-to-week performance throughout its run.

''It debuted over the four-day Memorial Day weekend with $117 million domestically and has remained in the top seven over the course of its nine-week run, earning a total of $343 million to date.''

Disney also explained that the film has performed well in numerous overseas markets, including Korea, China and the UK.

Meanwhile, in the Middle East, it has become the region's ''highest grossing release of all time''.

Disney shared: ''Internationally, it has brought in $656 million and continues to draw audiences throughout the world.

''The top international market is Japan, where the film is about to pass the $100 million mark following on from very strong holds since its opening on June 7.

''It has also performed strongly in Korea, where it is the #4 Western film of all time with $81 million, China with $53 million, the UK with $45 million, and in the Middle East, where it is the highest grossing release of all time in the region.''