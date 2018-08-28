The cast of Disney's live-action 'Aladdin' were reportedly recalled to London earlier this month for reshoots.

The Guy Ritchie-directed film was supposed to finish shooting in January, but movie executives at Disney decided to ask for more shoots after they were unimpressed by an early cut of the film.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: ''Disney wasn't massively impressed with the first draft and had its cast return to London to reshoot parts of the movie.

''They are eager for it to do as well as last year's 'Beauty & The Beast', which made £1 billion at the box office.''

The studio bosses also called for more non-white actors to star in the movie, following criticism that white actors were using make-up to look more Middle Eastern.

The source added: ''They want it to be respectful and feel authentic, so they cast more Middle Eastern extras for crowd scenes.

''Will Smith also came back for the reshoots because they decided to expand his role as the Genie.

''Now they are a lot more ­confident with what they have.''

The live-action movie - which stars Canadian actor Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine - is scheduled for release in May 2019.

Despite being one of the film industry's best-known directors, Guy's two most recent efforts - 'King Arthur' and 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' - have both failed to turn a profit.