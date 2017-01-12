Guy Pearce, Hugo Weaving and Terence Stamp portrayed drag queens in the movie and not everyone liked what they saw when the cameras started rolling in remote towns in New South Wales, Australia.

Pearce tells WENN, "The locals knew a movie was coming but they didn't know what kind of movie.

"We would turn up in some pretty redneck towns dressed up in drag. They had the cameras rolling on us but they also had one or two cameras filming locals and their responses. Watching people's reactions to us while making the movie, as well as their reaction to the film once it had come out, was pretty interesting.

"We had the producers saying to us a couple of times that when we go out for dinner in the evenings in this town, let's all go together. In tough redneck towns, if you turn up and shake things up too much you might find some sort of backlash."

But the stares and the awkward silences were all worth it when the film was released - because it inspired so many people, and Guy still receives praise for his cross-dressing role as Felicia.

"I've had so many people come up to me and say, 'That movie changed my life', or, 'It made me come out to my parents', or, 'It made me come out to my school or to my church,'" he says. "The sense of responsibility of being part of something that was changing peoples' lives... is really amazing to me.

"I understand the affect performances have on people, particularly when it's something like young people coming up to me and saying, 'I was closeted and that film at the time really enabled me to change how I treat and relate to my family and friends'. It's incredibly empowering."