Guy Pearce has claimed Kevin Spacey was ''very handsy'' on the set of 'LA Confidential'.

The 50-year-old actor has implied he was inappropriately touched by his 58-year-old co-star when they appeared alongside one another as Ed Exley and Jack Vincennes respectively in the crime thriller film in 1997.

In an interview with Andrew Denton on the Australian talk show 'Interview', Guy was asked for his thoughts on working with Kevin to which he replied: ''Yeah ... yeah. Tough one to talk about at the moment. Amazing actor; incredible actor. Mmm. Slightly difficult time with Kevin, yeah. He's a handsy guy. Thankfully, I was 29 and not 14.''

Kevin was first accused of sexual assault in the work place in November last year by Anthony Rapp - who claimed he made unwanted advances on him in 1986 when he was just 14 years - but he has since denied he has any recollection of the alleged incident.

Since then, more than 30 men have come forward with allegations against Kevin and the Met Police in London have recently revealed they are following up three new accusations.

According to the BBC, police received allegations between February and April this year which claimed the 'American Beauty' actor sexually assaulted men in both the English capital and Gloucester.

The publication reports that the most recent accusations are alleged to have occurred in the London boroughs of Westminster in 1996 and Lambeth in 2008, with the Gloucester allegation taking place in 2013.

The news comes after Los Angeles County prosecutors claimed in April they were reviewing a ''sex crimes case'' against the Oscar-winning actor.

No other details were revealed about the review, but it was claimed at the time that the information had been passed on to Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office's Sex Crimes Task Force.