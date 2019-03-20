Guy Chambers is releasing his first ever solo album.

The 56-year-old songwriter - who is most famous for penning Robbie Williams' biggest hits - has announced he is releasing 'Go Gentle Into The Light' on May 3.

The LP will be comprised of a host of tracks originally recorded by Robbie, 45, played as piano instrumentals by Chambers.

He recorded all the music on his 55th birthday last year in a single session at the world famous Abbey Road Studios in London.

Speaking about the record, Chambers said: ''I chose the music that I thought would lend itself to solo piano, they were not chosen as part of a greatest hits exercise. I learnt a lot about the songs.

''I thought it would be nice for them to be heard in their pure melodic form. It was a little gift to myself.''

The album will be preceded by the single 'The Road To Mandalay' and other songs on the tracklist include 'Go Gentle', 'No Regrets', 'Angels' and 'Millennium'.

As well as his ongoing songwriting relationship with Robbie, Chambers has also penned hits for a host of major music stars such as Kylie Minogue, James Blunt, Mel C, Katie Melua, Katy B and John Newman.

Following an 11-year break which began in 2002, Robbie and Chambers reunited to work together again in 2013 with the release of the former Take That man's 10th studio album 'Swings Both Ways'.

The acclaimed musician acted as musical director on Robbie's 2015 'Let Me Entertain You Tour' and was co-writer and producer on his 2016 LP 'The Heavy Entertainment Show'.

The pair most recently penned the music and songs for upcoming stage musical 'The Boy In The Dress' - which is an adaptation of David Walliams' children's novel of the same name.

The songs from the show are also set to be released as an album

Guy Chambers 'Go Gentle Into The Light' tracklist:

1. 'The Road To Mandalay'

2. 'Heaven From Here'

3. 'Go Gentle'

4. 'Supreme'

5. 'Grace'

6. 'Better Man'

7. 'No Regrets'

8. 'Feel'

9. 'Angels'

10. 'Millennium'

11. 'Eternity'