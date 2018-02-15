Director Gus Van Sant has admitted he had a great time working with Harvey Weinstein on the multi-Oscar winning movie 'Good Will Hunting'.
The 65-year-old American filmmaker collaborated with the producer on the Academy Award-winning film - which starred Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and the late Robin Williams - and he has fond memories of the experience, even though their interactions were relatively limited.
Of his experience of working with Weinstein - who has been accused of sexually abusing dozens of women over a 30-year period - Gus told The Hollywood Reporter: ''It was great. He was always very hands-off.
''The amount of interaction was quite small. He came to the set one day, then I saw him at the screening and then I saw him at the premiere.''
In contrast to Gus, Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro recently revealed that working with the Weinstein brothers was one of the ''worst experiences'' of his life.
The 53-year-old director first worked with Harvey and Bob Weinstein on the 1997 sci-fi horror movie 'Mimic'.
But he has accused the two producers of interfering in all aspects of the project.
He said: ''It remains one of the worst experiences of my life, when I did 'Mimic' for Miramax. It was a horrible, horrible, horrible, experience. I was interfered with in plot, in casting, in the type of action.
''They second guessed all the time. I never had a single day that was pleasant.''
Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with any of his accusers.
However, he was fired from his production company in light of the allegations, while his second wife, designer Georgina Chapman, announced she was leaving him shortly after the claims first emerged.
The allegations also led to the rise of the Me Too movement, which demonstrated the prevalence of sexual assault and harassment.
