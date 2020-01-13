Richard Fortus hopes GUNS N' ROSES will release new music in 2020.

The band's guitarist has suggested the 'Sweet Child O' Mine' rockers - completed by Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed and Frank Ferrer - have completed a number of tracks and are waiting to decide how they will slot them into their live show.

He told Forbes: ''We love bringing new songs in. We always rehearse stuff up. It's just a matter of everyone sort of feeling comfortable to integrate it into the show. I hope that we have new music out this coming year.''

The heavy rock legends are set to embark on a European tour, which will see them become the first music act to perform at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on May 29, and Richard can't wait to return to Europe and South America.

He told the publication: ''I'm excited to go back to South America in March, then we'll be in Europe in the summer.

''And doing the festivals in Europe is always a lot of fun because you get to see lots of great bands and friends that you don't normally see.''

His bandmate Slash previously confirmed Guns N' Roses are planning to release a full album rather than a spate of standalone singles.

He said: ''I think at the end of the day, everybody wants to have a full album released. I don't think that's really changed all that much.

''But there's a different way of putting stuff out initially nowadays more so than ... I mean, there's always been the single, but now you sort of look at that preliminary release a little bit differently now. All things considered, it's like the Wild West out there; there is no formula for any of it.

''I haven't seen any routine kind of thing that works. I mean, you can do any one of a million different things to releasing a record. But at the end of the day, I think that we will ultimately release a full album.''

The guitar-slayer is ''really excited'' about the new material, and says the songwriting process has involved everyone when they are in town together.

He added: ''Obviously, everybody knows that we're working on new material, which is really exciting, and so, that's really primarily what the focus is.

''Everybody has been sort of, like, when we're in town, working on it. And then when we're out of town, obviously not. So it's been that kind of thing.''