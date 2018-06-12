GUNS N' ROSES were reportedly paid £5 million for their headline performance at Download Festival.

The 'Civil War' hitmakers are rumoured to have banked the mega sum for their set on Saturday (09.06.18), which saw Axl Rose, Slash, Duff Mckagan, Richard Fortus, Dizzy Reed and Frank Ferrer perform for just over three years at Donington Park in Leicestershire, UK.

It's believed to be the biggest amount promoter and festival organiser Andy Copping has ever handed out to a band for the iconic metal festival.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''He paid Guns £5 million for the set and that's the most he's ever done.''

On top of the whopping figure, the band reportedly enjoyed home comforts from their very own backstage area the size of a football pitch, and they left the site swiftly after their performance in a helicopter.

The £5 million clearly worked as the 'Welcome to the Jungle' hitmakers arrived a minute early for their set, despite the frontman having a reputation for turning up hours late to gigs.

Fans certainly got their money's worth, with the band powering through 28 songs, comprised of all the hits and a abundance of covers including The Who ['The Seeker'], Soundgarden ['Black Hole Sun'] - in tribute to late frontman Chris Cornell - Bob Dylan [Knockin' on Heaven's Door'], Derek And The Dominoes ['Layla'], Pink Floyd ['Wish You Were Here'] and The Misfits [Attitude]'.

Meanwhile, Andy has revealed who he has on his wish-list to book for the three-day event; Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam and Van Halen.

He also revealed that Dave Grohl and co were in talks for 2015, before Foo Fighters were picked for Glastonbury and he broke his leg, meaning they missed out on both.

He told Planet Rock Magazine: ''There's a few actually: Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam, Van Halen ... we've been unbelievably close on all those acts.

''In fact, Pearl Jam and Van Halen have both confirmed previously, but had to pull out for different reasons.

''And with Foo Fighters, we thought we had them and then Dave (Grohl) broke his leg (from falling off the stage at Gothenberg's Ullevi Stadium in June 2015).

''If Led Zeppelin ever decide to reform, I'll definitely be seeking them out!''