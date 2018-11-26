GUNS N' ROSES had to cut their Abu Dhabi show short due to illness.

Frontman Axl Rose stepped up at the concert on Sunday night (25.11.18) but despite performing almost 20 songs, he was ultimately forced to leave the stage after spending most of the day ''throwing up''.

In fan-filmed footage, he can be heard saying on stage: ''They've got me on IVs and a bunch of injections, 'cause I got sick today, I've been throwing up for about the last five hours.

''So instead of cancelling, I'm gonna do the best show we can for you.''

Eventually the 'Welcome To The Jungle' rockers were forced to call it a night, and guitarist Slash thanked the crowd for understanding.

He tweeted after the concert: ''Abu Dhabi, you guys were f***ing great tonight!

''Axl was severely ill. But you all were hugely supportive. Thanks for that. We'll see again next time! Cheers! (sic)''

Meanwhile, bassist Duff McKagan added that the crowd ''pulled'' Axl through, and described his performance as miraculous considering his condition.

He wrote: ''Thank you Abu Dhabi! @axlrose pulled a damn miracle... the man was beyond ill, and pulled off something I've never seen in my 40 yrs of playing. You all pulled him thru. Til next time! (sic)''

Last month, Slash admitted he was ''sceptical'' about his bandmate stepping in to join AC/DC after Brian Johnson was forced to quit performing on doctors' orders in 2016.

However, he was pleasantly surprised when he went to see the 'Back in Black' icons in action.

He previously said: ''The Axl-doing-AC/DC thing, I went and checked that out, and it was awesome. I was probably as sceptical as anybody because of the iconic status of the band... He pulled it off and it was great.''