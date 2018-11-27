GUNS N' ROSES reportedly abandoned their Abu Dhabi show over the weekend due to an explosive backstage row.

The 'Paradise City' rockers said they had to cut their set short on Sunday night (25.11.18) because frontman Axl Rose was ill, but it is claimed it was actually down to an argument with guitarist Slash.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Axl and Slash had an almighty tear-up over money. They were late to the stage.

''Axl made out he'd been ill all day and couldn't do a full set. They refused stageside VIPs except [Lewis Hamilton] and [Kimi Raikkonen]. Because of the fight they didn't want anyone backstage.''

The band played for two hours - 16 songs - before calling it a night, and it's said the row started over the group's £3 million fee for the event.

The report comes after the band told fans at the show that Axl - whose long-standing feud with Slash in the past has been no secret, although they appeared to patch things up - had been ''throwing up'' throughout the day.

In fan-filmed footage, he can be heard saying on stage: ''They've got me on IVs and a bunch of injections, 'cause I got sick today, I've been throwing up for about the last five hours.

''So instead of cancelling, I'm gonna do the best show we can for you.''

Slash later tweeted: ''Abu Dhabi, you guys were f***ing great tonight!

''Axl was severely ill. But you all were hugely supportive. Thanks for that. We'll see again next time! Cheers! (sic)''

Meanwhile, bassist Duff McKagan added that the crowd ''pulled'' Axl through, and described his performance as miraculous considering his condition.

He wrote: ''Thank you Abu Dhabi! @axlrose pulled a damn miracle... the man was beyond ill, and pulled off something I've never seen in my 40 yrs of playing. You all pulled him thru. Til next time! (sic)''