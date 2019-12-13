GUNS N' ROSES have announced a London stadium show as part of their European 2020 tour.

Axl Rose and co will become the first music act to perform at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when they bring their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour to the football ground on May 29.

The 'Sweet Child O' Mine' rockers are also set to perform at

Dublin's Marlay Park Concert Series in Ireland on June 27, with a date in Scotland to be announced for next year.

Tickets go on sale on December 18 at 10am from LiveNation.co.uk

Meanwhile, Slash recently confirmed Guns N' Roses are planning to release a full album rather than a spate of standalone singles.

While it is known the 'Welcome to the Jungle' hitmakers have been working on new material, the legendary guitarist admitted the US rockers are aiming to drop a full record of new tunes.

He said: ''I think at the end of the day, everybody wants to have a full album released. I don't think that's really changed all that much.

''But there's a different way of putting stuff out initially nowadays more so than ... I mean, there's always been the single, but now you sort of look at that preliminary release a little bit differently now. All things considered, it's like the Wild West out there; there is no formula for any of it.

''I haven't seen any routine kind of thing that works. I mean, you can do any one of a million different things to releasing a record. But at the end of the day, I think that we will ultimately release a full album.''

The guitar-slayer is ''really excited'' about the new material, and says the songwriting process has involved everyone when they are in town together.

He added: ''Obviously, everybody knows that we're working on new material, which is really exciting, and so, that's really primarily what the focus is.

''Everybody has been sort of, like, when we're in town, working on it. And then when we're out of town, obviously not. So it's been that kind of thing.''