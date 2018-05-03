GUNS N' ROSES are reissuing their debut LP 'Appetite For Destruction' with 49 previously unheard tracks.

The 'November Rain' hitmakers have been teasing fans with an announcement surrounding the 1987 LP, which turns 31 this June, and now they've confirmed they'll be releasing the extended edition via Universal on June 29.

The heavy rockers unveiled the expanded version entitled 'Locked N' Loaded' in a video.

The CD contains a total of 73 song released on four CDs and seven 12-inch LPs and much more.

The reissue unveiling comes after a billboard featuring the artwork from the 'Sweet Child of Mine' hitmakers' record featuring all five original members was erected in Camden, north London.

Fans have since been speculating that a full reunion with drummer STEVEN ADLER and guitarist Izzy Stradlin could be happening, with another announcement expected on Friday (04.05.18).

There is also a new website that has been launched, www.gnr.fm, with the cryptic message: ''Destruction is coming.''

Axl, Slash and Duff Mckagan reunited with original drummer Steven for the first time since 1990 at their concert in Cincinnati in July 2016.

As for Izzy, he said he didn't rejoin Guns N' Roses for their tour because they wouldn't share the money ''equally''.

The 56-year-old musician - who left the band in 1991 after six years - refused to come out on the road with them because he claimed the group weren't willing to pay him the same figure as everyone else.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: ''Bull****. They didn't want to split the loot equally. Simple as that. Moving right along...(sic)''

Axl responded admitting he had ''no idea'' why his old bandmate didn't join him, Slash and Duff.

He said: ''I don't really know what to say about Izzy. It's like you could have a conversation and think it's one way, and the next day it's another way. And I'm not trying to take any shots at Izzy. It's just his thing is kind of his thing, whatever that is.''

With Izzy absent from the line-up, Richard Fortus has been filling in on guitar.

Frank Ferrer, who has been a member of the band since 2006, is on drums in the absence of Steven.

The 'Welcome to the Jungle' hitmakers play Download Festival this June and are also preparing for the next leg of their 'Not In This Lifetime Tour', which kicks off on June 3 in Berlin, Germany.