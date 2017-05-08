Guns N' Roses and The Who have joined forces for co-headline shows.

The two legendary rock bands will both co-headline Rock In Rio in Rio De Janeiro on September 23 and will head to Argentina's Estadio Único De La Plata in Buenos Aires on October 1.

According to Blabbermouth, there are also shows planned for Brazil, Peru and Chile.

Announcing the show in Argentina on their official Twitter page, Guns N' Roses wrote: ''ARGENTINA # GnFnR and @TheWho

Together for once only this October 1

Visit http://smarturl.it/GnFnR2017 for more information (sic)''

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose has made no secret of his love for the 'Pinball Wizard' hitmakers - Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend and the late John Entwislte and Keith Moon - and he even covered The Who's 1990 classic 'The Seeker' from their album 'Meaty, Beaty, Big and Bouncy' at Coachella Festival last year.

It could be fans of The Who's last chance to see the band as frontman Daltrey previously said their planned Las Vegas residency shows could be their last.

He said: ''We seriously don't know if we'll ever play again after this tour.

''People at our age have been popping their clogs [over the last year] so let's just get real here, where we are in our lives. We're doing remarkably well for where we are but we just don't know. If we get through this year, we're gonna need some time off. We'll re-think it after that.''

Meanwhile, Before Guns N' Roses hit the road with The Who, they will embar on their 'Not In This Lifetime Tour'.

They'll be accompanied by Otherkin, Mark Langean and Royal Blood when they take to the stage at their sold-out gig at Slane Castle in the Republic of Ireland on May 27, which will mark the group's first return after 25 years.

And Lord Henry Mountcharles, who is known for setting up a variety of concerts at his home, is ''delighted'' with the line-up.

Speaking about the upcoming gig, he said: ''I am delighted with this line up. Royal Blood is a really exciting act and I am thrilled they are on the bill. The local connection with Otherkin is special.''

And Otherkin, who are fronted by Luke Reilly are thrilled to be on the bill.

They tweeted: ''INSANELY EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THAT WE'LL BE SUPPORTING Guns 'n' Roses AT SLANE CASTLE. 2017, YEAR OF THE 'KIN xx (sic).''