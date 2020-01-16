GUNS N' ROSES will be supported by Snoop Dogg at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.

Axl Rose and co and the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper are set to perform at the music extravaganza held in Miami, Florida on January 31, days before the Super Bowl halftime show on February 2, which will feature sets from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

The 'Sweet Child O' Mine' hitmakers announced on Instagram: ''Miami, we're bringing @snoopdogg as our special guest to the Super Bowl Music Fest. See you on 1.31 #SuperBowlMusicFest (sic)''

Meanwhile, the heavy rock legends' guitarist Richard Fortus - who is joined by Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed and Frank Ferrer in the group - recently said they have completed a number of new tracks for their new album and are waiting to decide how they will slot them into their live show.

He said: ''We love bringing new songs in. We always rehearse stuff up. It's just a matter of everyone sort of feeling comfortable to integrate it into the show. I hope that we have new music out this coming year.''

His bandmate Slash previously confirmed Guns N' Roses are planning to release a full album rather than a spate of standalone singles.

He said: ''I think at the end of the day, everybody wants to have a full album released. I don't think that's really changed all that much.

''But there's a different way of putting stuff out initially nowadays more so than ... I mean, there's always been the single, but now you sort of look at that preliminary release a little bit differently now. All things considered, it's like the Wild West out there; there is no formula for any of it.

''I haven't seen any routine kind of thing that works. I mean, you can do any one of a million different things to releasing a record. But at the end of the day, I think that we will ultimately release a full album.''

As for the hip-hip legend, he released his 17th studio album 'I Wanna Thank Me' in August, and he also dropped a children's LP, 'Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg', last month.