GUNS N' ROSES have added an additional London date to their European tour, due to overwhelming demand.

Axl Rose and co will become the first music act to perform at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when they play the football ground on May 29, and after tickets for the first date sold out swiftly, the band have added a second night on May 30.

The 'Sweet Child O' Mine' rockers are also set to perform at

Dublin's Marlay Park Concert Series in Ireland on June 27, with a date in Scotland to be announced for next year.

Plus, they've extended their South American leg.

The 2020 tour follows Axl, Slash and Duff Mckagan reunion on the 'Not In This Lifetime World Tour', which began in 2016, and saw the heavy rockers perform to more than 5.5 million fans.

Meanwhile, guitarist Slash recently confirmed Guns N' Roses are planning to release a full album rather than a spate of standalone singles.

While it is known the 'Welcome to the Jungle' hitmakers have been working on new material, the legendary guitarist admitted the US rockers are aiming to drop a full record of new tunes.

He said: ''I think at the end of the day, everybody wants to have a full album released. I don't think that's really changed all that much.

''But there's a different way of putting stuff out initially nowadays more so than ... I mean, there's always been the single, but now you sort of look at that preliminary release a little bit differently now. All things considered, it's like the Wild West out there; there is no formula for any of it.

''I haven't seen any routine kind of thing that works. I mean, you can do any one of a million different things to releasing a record. But at the end of the day, I think that we will ultimately release a full album.''

The 'November Rain' hitmaker is ''really excited'' about the new material, and says the songwriting process has involved everyone when they are in town together.

He added: ''Obviously, everybody knows that we're working on new material, which is really exciting, and so, that's really primarily what the focus is.

''Everybody has been sort of, like, when we're in town, working on it. And then when we're out of town, obviously not. So it's been that kind of thing.''

It will be their first record by the original line-up since 1993's 'The Spaghetti Incident?'

Tickets for the 2020 shows are on sale now via LiveNation.co.uk