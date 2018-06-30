GUNS N' ROSES fans have been flocking to see the band's London pop-up 'General Admission: London'.

The 'Welcome to the Jungle' hitmakers' unique exhibit at Camden Stables gives rock lovers the chance to see video footage of Axl Rose and co's seminal 1988 Ritz gig on a big screen, whilst indulging in special edition Guns N' Roses beer, wine and gin.

On top of that, the three rooms feature rare and previously unseen pictures, 'Appetite For Destruction: Locked N' Loaded Edition' played in its full glory, and the opportunity to go home with a free Gun N' Roses tattoo by top tattoo artist, Kindred Tattoos.

Whilst Classic American brand Schott are also on site offering GN'R lovers the option to create their own customised leather jacket.

The three-day event was launched on Friday (29.06.18), to celebrate the re-release of their classic debut album 'Appetite For Destruction'.

The seminal record remains the best-selling US debut album ever, shifting over 30 million copies globally.

It includes the number one single 'Sweet Child O' Mine', 'Welcome To The Jungle' and 'Paradise City'.

Admission to the event is free on a first come, first admitted basis from midday on Sunday (01.07.18).

The address is as follows:

35 Upper stables

Stables Entrance

Camden Market

chalk farm Road

NW1 8AH