'The Shape of Water' leads this year's Academy Awards with 13 nominations.

Guillermo Del Toro's romantic creature feature is up for a host of top Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress for Sally Hawkins and Best Supporting Actor for Richard Jenkins.

'The Shape of Water' goes head-to-head against the coming-of-age drama 'Call Me By Your Name', 'Darkest Hour', 'Dunkirk', 'Get Out', 'Lady Bird', 'Phantom Thread', 'The Post' and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' in the prestigious Best Picture category.

Del Toro - who won the Best Director at the Golden Globes this year - will have to beat the likes of Paul Thomas Anderson, Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan and Jordan Peele to much coveted Best Director accolade.

Gary Oldman has been nominated for Best Actor for his role as World War II British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 'Darkest Hour' alongside Timothee Chalamet for 'Call Me By Your Name', Daniel Day-Lewis for his final film 'Phantom Thread', Daniel Kaluuya for 'Get Out' and Denzel Washington for 'Roman J. Israel, Esq'.

For Best Actress, Hawkins goes up against Frances McDormand for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri', Margot Robbie for her portrayal of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in 'I, Tonya', 'Lady Bird' star Saoirse Ronan and 'The Post' star Meryl Streep.

'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' received nine nominations including two nods in the Best Supporting Actor list going to Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell - who won the award at the Golden Globes.

Nolan's Second World War epic 'Dunkirk' received seven nods.

Sir Ridley Scott's John Paul Getty biopic 'All The Money in the World' lost out to a Best Picture nomination but Christopher Plummer, who stars as the millionaire, has been tipped for Best Supporting Actor.

The nominations were announced on Tuesday (23.01.18) by Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis following an announcement by Academy president John Bailey.

For this year's ceremony, Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Academy Awards which are set to take place at the Dolby Theatre, in Hollywood, on Sunday March 4.

Academy Awards 2018 nominations:

Best Picture:

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor:

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J Israel, Esq

Best Actress:

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Supporting Actress:

Mary J Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Supporting Actor:

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Animated Film:

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Director:

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Documentary:

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Best Documentary Short:

Edith+Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Best Foreign Language Film:

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Best Song:

Mighty River, Mudbound

The Mystery of Love, Call Me by Your Name

Remember Me, Coco

Stand Up for Something, Marshall

This Is Me, The Greatest Showman

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Call Me by Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly's Game

Mudbound

Best Original Screenplay:

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Cinematography:

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Best costume design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Best Editing:

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Makeup and Hair:

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Best Score:

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Production Design:

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Best animated short

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Best Live Action Short:

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

Best Sound Editing:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Sound Mixing:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Visual Effects:

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes