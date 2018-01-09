'The Shape of Water' leads the BAFTA 2018 nominations.

The latest movie by Guillermo Del Toro came away with nods in 12 categories for this year's ceremony - which are set to be hosted by Joanna Lumley, who takes over from Stephen Fry - including Director, Leading Actress and Original Screenplay.

The film follows a mute girl named Elisa - played by Sally Hawkins - who discovers an amphibious creature known as 'The Asset' at the laboratory where she works whom she eventually falls in love with.

Del Toro won a Golden Globe on Sunday (07.01.18) for Best Director of a Motion Picture for his unusual creature feature and is up against 'Blade Runner 2049' helmer Denis Villeneuve, 'Call Me By Your Name' director Luca Guadagnino, 'Dunkirk' filmmaker Christopher Nolan and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' mastermind Martin McDonagh.

'Call Me by Your Name', 'The Darkest Hour', 'Dunkirk' and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri', are also all nominated alongside 'The Shape of Water' for Best Film.

'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' and 'Darkest Hour' are also nominated for British film, alongside 'Paddington 2', 'Lady Macbeth', 'God's Own Country' and 'The Death of Stalin'.

Both 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' and 'The Darkest Hour' came away with nine nominations each, including Best Film, and Cinematography.

Gary Oldman's performance as British World War II Prime Minister Winston Churchill earned him a nomination for the Leading Actor prize - a portrayal which has already earned him the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama gong at the Golden Globes.

In the Leading Actor category Oldman is up against fellow Brits Daniel Day Lewis, for his appearance in his final film 'Phantom Thread', 'Get Out' star Daniel Kaluuya and Jamie Bell for his work in 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool' and American newcomer Timothee Chalamet for his powerful performance in same sex romance 'Call Me By Your Name'.

The Leading Actress list includes Hollywood legend Annette Bening for 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool', Frances McDormand for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri', Margot Robbie for 'I, Tonya', Sally Hawkins for 'The Shape of Water' and Saoirse Ronan for 'Lady Bird'.

The EE British Academy Film Awards will take place on February 18 at The Royal Albert Hall in London.

EE British Academy Film Awards nominations:

Leading Actor:

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Supporting Actor:

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Leading Actress:

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Supporting Actress:

Alison Janney, I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Film:

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Dunkirk

British Film:

Darkest Hour

The Death of Stalin

God's Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Director:

Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo Del, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Debut by a British Director, Writer or Producer:

Gareth Tunley (writer/director/producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meetman (producers), The Ghoul

Rungano Nyoni (writer/director), Emily Morgan (producer), I Am Not a Witch

Johnny Harris (writer/producer), Thomas Napper (director), Jawbone

Lucy Cohen (director), Kingdom of Us

EE BAFTA Rising Star:

Daniel Kaluuya

Florence Pugh

Josh O'Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothée Chamalet

Original Screenplay:

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Steve Rogers, I, Tonya

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Adapted Screenplay

James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name

Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider, The Death of Stalin

Matt Greenhalgh, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game

Paul King, Simon Farnaby, Paddington 2

Animated Film:

Coco

Loving Vincent

My Life as a Courgette

Cinematography:

Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour

Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk

Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

Ben Davis, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Costume Design:

Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast

Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour

Jennifer Johnson, I, Tonya

Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water

Make Up & Hair:

Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn, Blade Runner 2049

David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji, Darkest Hour

Debora La Mia Denaver, Deruitha Lee, I, Tonya

Daniel Phillips, Victoria & Abdul

Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini, Arjen Tuiten, Wonder

Documentary:

City of Ghosts

I Am Not Your Negro

Icarus

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jane

Editing:

Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss, Baby Driver

Joe Walker, Blade Runner 2049

Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water

Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Original Music:

Blade Runner

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Production Design:

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Beauty and the Beast

Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola, Blade Runner 2049

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Darkest Hour

Nathan Crowley, Garry Fettis, Dunkirk

Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau, The Shape of Water

Film Not in the English Language:

Elle

First They Killed My Father

The Handmaiden

Loveless

The Salesman

Sound:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Special Visual Effects:

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

British Short Film:

Aamir

Cowboy Dave

A Drowning Man

Work

Wren Boys

British Short Animation:

Have Heart

Mamoon

Poles Apart