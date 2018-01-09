Guillermo Del Toro's latest movie 'The Shape of Water' lands 12 BAFTA 2018 nominations closely followed by 'The Darkest Hour' and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' which both have nine each.
'The Shape of Water' leads the BAFTA 2018 nominations.
The latest movie by Guillermo Del Toro came away with nods in 12 categories for this year's ceremony - which are set to be hosted by Joanna Lumley, who takes over from Stephen Fry - including Director, Leading Actress and Original Screenplay.
The film follows a mute girl named Elisa - played by Sally Hawkins - who discovers an amphibious creature known as 'The Asset' at the laboratory where she works whom she eventually falls in love with.
Del Toro won a Golden Globe on Sunday (07.01.18) for Best Director of a Motion Picture for his unusual creature feature and is up against 'Blade Runner 2049' helmer Denis Villeneuve, 'Call Me By Your Name' director Luca Guadagnino, 'Dunkirk' filmmaker Christopher Nolan and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' mastermind Martin McDonagh.
'Call Me by Your Name', 'The Darkest Hour', 'Dunkirk' and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri', are also all nominated alongside 'The Shape of Water' for Best Film.
'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' and 'Darkest Hour' are also nominated for British film, alongside 'Paddington 2', 'Lady Macbeth', 'God's Own Country' and 'The Death of Stalin'.
Both 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' and 'The Darkest Hour' came away with nine nominations each, including Best Film, and Cinematography.
Gary Oldman's performance as British World War II Prime Minister Winston Churchill earned him a nomination for the Leading Actor prize - a portrayal which has already earned him the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama gong at the Golden Globes.
In the Leading Actor category Oldman is up against fellow Brits Daniel Day Lewis, for his appearance in his final film 'Phantom Thread', 'Get Out' star Daniel Kaluuya and Jamie Bell for his work in 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool' and American newcomer Timothee Chalamet for his powerful performance in same sex romance 'Call Me By Your Name'.
The Leading Actress list includes Hollywood legend Annette Bening for 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool', Frances McDormand for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri', Margot Robbie for 'I, Tonya', Sally Hawkins for 'The Shape of Water' and Saoirse Ronan for 'Lady Bird'.
The EE British Academy Film Awards will take place on February 18 at The Royal Albert Hall in London.
EE British Academy Film Awards nominations:
Leading Actor:
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Supporting Actor:
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Leading Actress:
Annette Bening, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Supporting Actress:
Alison Janney, I, Tonya
Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Film:
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Dunkirk
British Film:
Darkest Hour
The Death of Stalin
God's Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Director:
Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo Del, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Debut by a British Director, Writer or Producer:
Gareth Tunley (writer/director/producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meetman (producers), The Ghoul
Rungano Nyoni (writer/director), Emily Morgan (producer), I Am Not a Witch
Johnny Harris (writer/producer), Thomas Napper (director), Jawbone
Lucy Cohen (director), Kingdom of Us
EE BAFTA Rising Star:
Daniel Kaluuya
Florence Pugh
Josh O'Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothée Chamalet
Original Screenplay:
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Steve Rogers, I, Tonya
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Adapted Screenplay
James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name
Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider, The Death of Stalin
Matt Greenhalgh, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game
Paul King, Simon Farnaby, Paddington 2
Animated Film:
Coco
Loving Vincent
My Life as a Courgette
Cinematography:
Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour
Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk
Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water
Ben Davis, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Costume Design:
Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast
Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour
Jennifer Johnson, I, Tonya
Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread
Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water
Make Up & Hair:
Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn, Blade Runner 2049
David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji, Darkest Hour
Debora La Mia Denaver, Deruitha Lee, I, Tonya
Daniel Phillips, Victoria & Abdul
Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini, Arjen Tuiten, Wonder
Documentary:
City of Ghosts
I Am Not Your Negro
Icarus
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane
Editing:
Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss, Baby Driver
Joe Walker, Blade Runner 2049
Lee Smith, Dunkirk
Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water
Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Original Music:
Blade Runner
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Production Design:
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Beauty and the Beast
Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola, Blade Runner 2049
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Darkest Hour
Nathan Crowley, Garry Fettis, Dunkirk
Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau, The Shape of Water
Film Not in the English Language:
Elle
First They Killed My Father
The Handmaiden
Loveless
The Salesman
Sound:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Special Visual Effects:
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
British Short Film:
Aamir
Cowboy Dave
A Drowning Man
Work
Wren Boys
British Short Animation:
Have Heart
Mamoon
Poles Apart
