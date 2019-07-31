'The Shape of Water' director Guillermo Del Toro will become the 2,669th celebrity to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Guillermo Del Toro is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that the acclaimed director will become the 2,669th celebrity to be honoured with the accolade on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 6918 Hollywood Boulevard in front of The Line Store, dedicated in the category of Motion Pictures.
In a statement, Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said: ''Guillermo del Toro is a director with one of the most creative and vivid imaginations. He has his pulse on a realm of fantasy that has captivated and astounded audiences! The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honour him for his historic film work!''
'Star Wars' filmmaker J.J. Abrams and singer/songwriter Lana Del Rey will both be on hand to unveil the star alongside Emcee Rana Ghadban, President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.
Mexican movie maker Guillermo's first feature film was 1993's 'Cronos' - a supernatural horror film, which he directed from his own screenplay after beginning his career working as a special effects makeup artist.
The movie premiered at the 1993 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Mercedes-Benz Award before winning over 20 international awards and eight Ariel Awards from the Mexican Academy of Film, including Best Director, Best Screenplay, and the Golden Ariel.
The filmmaker then went on to helm comic book inspired movies 'Blade II' and 'Hellboy' and his 2006 dark fantasy film 'Pan's Labyrinth' earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.
His 2017 fantastical romance film 'The Shape of Water' told the story of a mute woman who falls in love with a human-like Amazonian monster and earned 13 Oscar nominations winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Production Design and Best Original Score.
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
It's 1963 and Elisa (Sally Hawkins) has spent her life trying to be as normal...
Gifted Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth) makes an odd misstep with this overwrought...
Edith Cushing is an aspiring writer of horror, who soon becomes plagued by shadows of...
In the 19th Century in Cumbria, England, an old house stood overlooking a tremendous stretch...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
The best thing about this massive blockbuster is the way it updates the classic Japanese...
It has always been thought that alien life would arrive on the planet from space,...
This first chapter of Peter Jackson's new Tolkien trilogy takes us back to the familiar...
This Shrek spin-off continues the theme of mashing up fairy tales with movie genres, and...
This inventive horror film plays to our deepest childhood fears. It's like a demented variation...
It's rare to find a horror movie as bracingly original as this, so see it...
Moving into a new house is a fun and exciting time for most kids, finding...