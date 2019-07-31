Guillermo Del Toro is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that the acclaimed director will become the 2,669th celebrity to be honoured with the accolade on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 6918 Hollywood Boulevard in front of The Line Store, dedicated in the category of Motion Pictures.

In a statement, Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said: ''Guillermo del Toro is a director with one of the most creative and vivid imaginations. He has his pulse on a realm of fantasy that has captivated and astounded audiences! The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honour him for his historic film work!''

'Star Wars' filmmaker J.J. Abrams and singer/songwriter Lana Del Rey will both be on hand to unveil the star alongside Emcee Rana Ghadban, President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Mexican movie maker Guillermo's first feature film was 1993's 'Cronos' - a supernatural horror film, which he directed from his own screenplay after beginning his career working as a special effects makeup artist.

The movie premiered at the 1993 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Mercedes-Benz Award before winning over 20 international awards and eight Ariel Awards from the Mexican Academy of Film, including Best Director, Best Screenplay, and the Golden Ariel.

The filmmaker then went on to helm comic book inspired movies 'Blade II' and 'Hellboy' and his 2006 dark fantasy film 'Pan's Labyrinth' earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

His 2017 fantastical romance film 'The Shape of Water' told the story of a mute woman who falls in love with a human-like Amazonian monster and earned 13 Oscar nominations winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Production Design and Best Original Score.