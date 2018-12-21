Acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro is set to produce the thriller 'Terrified', according to a report.
Guillermo Del Toro is set to produce the thriller 'Terrified'.
The acclaimed filmmaker has been brought on board by Fox Searchlight to produce the English-language remake of last year's Argentinian hit, according to Deadline.
The original movie - which tells the story of a doctor and an ex-police officer investigating horrifying events - was helmed by Demian Rugna, and he's also been appointed to direct the remake.
Sacha Gervasi - whose previous credits include 'The Terminal', 'Hitchcock', and 'Anvil! The Story of Anvil' - is set to write the script.
He also wrote and directed the TV drama series 'My Dinner with Herve', which stars the likes of Peter Dinklage and Jamie Dornan.
Meanwhile, Guillermo revealed earlier this year that he had a film turned down because it was too ''female-centric''.
The award-winning director said he once tried to persuade a studio to take on a project with a predominately female cast, but his efforts were shut down almost immediately.
He shared: ''The message that is really strong for studios, and one that they understand, is box office.
''So with 'Black Panther', 'Get Out', 'Wonder Woman' - these are movies for female audiences, African American audiences, and for many years that was a very difficult discussion to have with studios.
''One project I had at a major studio no longer than three years ago was turned down because it was female-centric.
''I went to bat for it and literally could not move them one inch. It was myopic. These successes show the studios that fortune favours the bold.
''People are interested in seeing themselves in a way they haven't seen themselves.''
