Guillermo Del Toro has signed an exclusive deal with DreamWorks Animation to write, produce and direct family movies for the studio.

The 'Shape of Water' director is set to take up an office at the DreamWorks campus in Glendale, California, as he begins work on his multi-year agreement with the company.

He explained: ''Animation is an art form that has influenced my work greatly since childhood.

''To me, it's the perfect medium to bring to life any and all ideas, no matter how outlandish or wild. I am eager to work with Chris [deFaria] and the talented artists at DreamWorks - some of the most talented people in the business - to make these images a reality.

''I have worked with DreamWorks for about a decade and the horizon just keeps getting wider.''

Previously, del Toro has served as a creative consultant on animated movies such as 'Kung Fu Panda 2' and 'Megamind'.

In a statement announcing the deal, DreamWorks Animation President Chris deFaria suggested that the agreement could extend further than TV and film projects.

He explained: ''We are thrilled that Guillermo is adding a film partnership to the already successful television relationship he has with DreamWorks Animation.

''He is truly a one-of-a-kind artist, and we are eager to see his imagination on full display in the family animated feature space.

''Guillermo has a unique talent for creating memorable worlds and characters, and we believe the films we create with him will resonate with animation audiences for many generations to come.

''I am personally very excited to extend the long working relationship I have enjoyed with Guillermo and look forward to him also collaborating with us on some of our breakthrough advancements in technology and innovation.''