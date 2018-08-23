Guillermo Del Toro has confirmed filming is set to start on 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark'.

The 53-year-old filmmaker has been attached to the horror project for a number of years and he was originally poised to direct the movie, but Andre Ovredal is now set to helm the film.

In response to a fan question about the movie, del Toro - who will now serve as a producer - wrote on Twitter: ''We start shooting in a few days- in Toronto! (sic)''

Del Toro will produce the project alongside Sean Daniel, Elizabeth Grave and J. Miles Dale, while he also co-wrote the script with Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman, Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan.

'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' will tell the story of a group of teens who try to solve the mystery surrounding historic deaths in their town.

Meanwhile, del Toro revealed earlier this year that he had a film turned down because it was ''female-centric''.

The acclaimed filmmaker revealed he once tried to persuade a studio to take on a project with a predominately female cast, but his efforts were shut down almost immediately.

He shared: ''The message that is really strong for studios, and one that they understand, is box office.

''So with 'Black Panther', 'Get Out', 'Wonder Woman' - these are movies for female audiences, African American audiences, and for many years that was a very difficult discussion to have with studios.

''One project I had at a major studio no longer than three years ago was turned down because it was female-centric.

''I went to bat for it and literally could not move them one inch. It was myopic. These successes show the studios that fortune favours the bold.

''People are interested in seeing themselves in a way they haven't seen themselves.''