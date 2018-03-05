'The Shape of Water' was the big winner at this year's Academy Awards, taking home four prizes on Sunday (04.03.18).

The fantasy romance - which stars Sally Hawkins as a mute cleaner who falls in love with a mysterious sea creature - was nominated in 13 categories and scooped the coveted Best Picture accolade, as well as Best Director for Guillermo Del Toro, Best Original Music Score and Best Production Design.

Picking up the evening's biggest prize, Best Picture, the director dedicated the honour to up-and-coming movie makers.

He said: ''I want to dedicate this to every young filmmaker, the youth who is showing us how things are done in every country of the world. I was a kid enamored with movies growing up in Mexico, I thought this could never happen. It happens and I want to tell you everyone that is dreaming of using genre or fantasy to tell stories about things that are real in the world today, you can do it. This is a door -- kick it open and come in.''

Elsewhere at the ceremony - which took place at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre and was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel - 'Darkest Hour' star Gary Oldman took home the award for Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, while Frances McDormand caused a stir when she asked all the female nominees in the room to stand as she picked up the Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role honour for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'.

Once the women were on their feet, she said: ''Look around, ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed.

''Don't talk to us about it at the parties tonight. Invite us into our office in a couple of days -- or you can come to ours, whichever suits you best -- and we'll tell you all about them.''

Frances' 'Three Billboards' co-star Sam Rockwell took home the Performance by an Actor in a Supporting role award, while the female equivalent went to 'I, Tonya' actress Allison Janney.

'Dunkirk' was another big winner, taking home three awards, for Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Film Editing.

Jordan Peele won Best Original Screenplay for 'Get Out', and James Ivory took Adapted Screenplay for 'Call Me by Your Name'.

Academy Awards 2018 Selected List of Winners:

Best Picture:

'The Shape of Water'

Actress in a Leading Role:

Frances McDormand, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Actor in a Leading Role

Gary Oldman, 'Darkest Hour'

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sam Rockwell, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Actress in a Supporting Role:

Allison Janney, 'I, Tonya'

Directing:

Guillermo Del Toro, 'The Shape of Water'

Original Song:

'Remember Me' from 'Coco'; music and lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Original Score:

'The Shape of Water', Alexandre Desplat

Original Screenplay

'Get Out' written by Jordan Peele

Adapted Screenplay

'Call Me By Your Name' by James Ivory