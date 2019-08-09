Guillermo Del Toro teased his 'Nightmare Alley' adaptation will be a ''double R'' rated film because it is so dark.
Guillermo Del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley' is ''a straight, really dark story.''
The acclaimed director insists his forthcoming adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham's 1947 novel of the same name will have a ''big'' R-rating and revealed that his re-imagining of the story won't focus on the entire novel and instead will revolve around ''elements that are darker in the book''.
Speaking to Collider, he said: ''Well what it is, is that book was given to me in 1992 by Ron Perlman before I saw the Tyrone Power movie, and I loved the book.
''My adaptation that I've done with [co-writer] Kim Morgan is not necessarily--the entire book is impossible, it's a saga.
''But there are elements that are darker in the book, and it's the first chance I have-in my short films I wanted to do noir.
''It was horror and noir. And now is the first chance I have to do a real underbelly of society type of movie. [There are] no supernatural elements. Just a straight, really dark story.''
When asked whether the movie would be rated R, he replied: ''Big R. Double R!''
'Nightmare Alley' follows Stanton 'Stan' Carlisle, a man who joins a travelling carnival where he attempts to learn the ways of mind-reading act Mademoiselle Zeena and her alcoholic husband, Pete.
Following Pete's death, Zeena takes on Stan as a stage-partner where he proves more successful than her late husband and soon graduates to full-blown spiritualist, catering to the needs of the rich and gullible in their well-upholstered homes.
The movie already boasts an all-star cast which includes Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Willem Dafoe.
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
It's 1963 and Elisa (Sally Hawkins) has spent her life trying to be as normal...
Gifted Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth) makes an odd misstep with this overwrought...
Edith Cushing is an aspiring writer of horror, who soon becomes plagued by shadows of...
In the 19th Century in Cumbria, England, an old house stood overlooking a tremendous stretch...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
The best thing about this massive blockbuster is the way it updates the classic Japanese...
It has always been thought that alien life would arrive on the planet from space,...
This first chapter of Peter Jackson's new Tolkien trilogy takes us back to the familiar...
This Shrek spin-off continues the theme of mashing up fairy tales with movie genres, and...
This inventive horror film plays to our deepest childhood fears. It's like a demented variation...
It's rare to find a horror movie as bracingly original as this, so see it...
Moving into a new house is a fun and exciting time for most kids, finding...