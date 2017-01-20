The director's first two Hellboy films, starring Ron Perlman as the red, horned, grumpy do-gooder, were critical hits but both failed to set the box office on fire.

Devotees have been crying out for a follow-up to 2008's Hellboy II: The Golden Army for years, and now del Toro is listening.

He offered fans of the franchise a challenge on Wednesday.

"The HELLBOY III is our chance to vote the right way in 2017! If 100k votes come in 24 hours I promise to have a sit down w (with) Da Perl (Perlman) & Mignola (Hellboy creator Mike Mignola)," he tweeted.

The 100,000 fans came through and now del Toro is setting up a meeting with his leading man and the artist behind the character.

"I spoke with Ron Perlman," he tweeted. "He's in for the sit down. Will approach Mignola next. Will keep you posted. Very moved by your love of pt I & II."