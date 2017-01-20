Filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro has agreed to consider a third Hellboy movie after fans voted in the thousands for another blockbuster.
The director's first two Hellboy films, starring Ron Perlman as the red, horned, grumpy do-gooder, were critical hits but both failed to set the box office on fire.
Devotees have been crying out for a follow-up to 2008's Hellboy II: The Golden Army for years, and now del Toro is listening.
He offered fans of the franchise a challenge on Wednesday.
"The HELLBOY III is our chance to vote the right way in 2017! If 100k votes come in 24 hours I promise to have a sit down w (with) Da Perl (Perlman) & Mignola (Hellboy creator Mike Mignola)," he tweeted.
The 100,000 fans came through and now del Toro is setting up a meeting with his leading man and the artist behind the character.
"I spoke with Ron Perlman," he tweeted. "He's in for the sit down. Will approach Mignola next. Will keep you posted. Very moved by your love of pt I & II."
Gifted Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth) makes an odd misstep with this overwrought...
Edith Cushing is an aspiring writer of horror, who soon becomes plagued by shadows of...
In the 19th Century in Cumbria, England, an old house stood overlooking a tremendous stretch...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
The best thing about this massive blockbuster is the way it updates the classic Japanese...
It has always been thought that alien life would arrive on the planet from space,...
This first chapter of Peter Jackson's new Tolkien trilogy takes us back to the familiar...
This Shrek spin-off continues the theme of mashing up fairy tales with movie genres, and...
This inventive horror film plays to our deepest childhood fears. It's like a demented variation...
It's rare to find a horror movie as bracingly original as this, so see it...
Moving into a new house is a fun and exciting time for most kids, finding...