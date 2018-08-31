Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro has called for greater gender equality at the Venice Film Festival.
Guillermo Del Toro has called for greater gender equality at the Venice Film Festival.
The acclaimed filmmaker is currently serving as the Jury President at the festival, and Guillermo has spoken passionately about the need for gender equality at Veince, which has come under fire this year for the lack of female-directed movies.
He explained: ''I think the goal has to be 50-50 by 2020. If it's 50-50 by 2019, that's even better.''
The issue has become a hot topic at the festival after it was revealed that just one of the 21 competition titles in Venice is directed by a woman.
The festival is also facing pressure to follow the leads of the Cannes, Locarno and Sarajevo festivals, which have all signed a pledge on gender parity.
Del Toro revealed earlier this year that he had a film turned down because it was too ''female-centric''.
The award-winning director said he once tried to persuade a studio to take on a project with a predominately female cast, but his efforts were shut down almost immediately.
He shared: ''The message that is really strong for studios, and one that they understand, is box office.
''So with 'Black Panther', 'Get Out', 'Wonder Woman' - these are movies for female audiences, African American audiences, and for many years that was a very difficult discussion to have with studios.
''One project I had at a major studio no longer than three years ago was turned down because it was female-centric.
''I went to bat for it and literally could not move them one inch. It was myopic. These successes show the studios that fortune favours the bold.
''People are interested in seeing themselves in a way they haven't seen themselves.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
It's 1963 and Elisa (Sally Hawkins) has spent her life trying to be as normal...
Gifted Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth) makes an odd misstep with this overwrought...
Edith Cushing is an aspiring writer of horror, who soon becomes plagued by shadows of...
In the 19th Century in Cumbria, England, an old house stood overlooking a tremendous stretch...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
The best thing about this massive blockbuster is the way it updates the classic Japanese...
It has always been thought that alien life would arrive on the planet from space,...
This first chapter of Peter Jackson's new Tolkien trilogy takes us back to the familiar...
This Shrek spin-off continues the theme of mashing up fairy tales with movie genres, and...
This inventive horror film plays to our deepest childhood fears. It's like a demented variation...
It's rare to find a horror movie as bracingly original as this, so see it...
Moving into a new house is a fun and exciting time for most kids, finding...