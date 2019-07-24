Guillermo Del Toro has led tributes to the late Rutger Hauer.

The 75-year-old movie icon tragically passed away last week after a short battle with an unspecified illness, and after the news was confirmed on Wednesday (24.07.19) on the same day of the star's funeral, filmmaker Guillermo has paid his respects to the ''magnetic actor''.

Posting on Twitter, Guillermo wrote: ''RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films. My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury. (sic)''

KISS rocker Gene Simmons sent his condolences to Rutger's family and friends, while rapper Ice T - who worked with the late star in 'Surviving The Game' - also paid his respects.

Gene tweeted: ''Sad to hear Rutger Hauer has passed away. He was always a gentleman, kind and compassionate. Sending our condolences and prayers to his family, friends and fans.''

And Ice T wrote: ''RIP Rutger Hauer. I had the honor of working with him in 'Surviving The Game'.''

British TV star Jake Wood - who is most known for his role on BBC soap 'EastEnders' - also paid tribute to Rutger, whom he starred with in the 1984 movie 'Flesh & Blood'.

He wrote on Twitter: ''So sad to hear of the passing of Rutger Hauer. ''I played the drummer boy in Flesh & Blood in 1984 and I got to spend 4 months in a castle in Spain with him, times I shall never forget.

''What an amazing guy, RIP my friend.''

Rutger was most known for his role as Roy Batty in Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi movie 'Blade Runner', which he starred in alongside Harrison Ford.

The movie icon became a star in the 80s, thanks to his 'Blade Runner' role, as well as his work in 'The Hitcher', 'Blind Fury', and 'Ladyhawke'.

In recent years, Rutger has held roles in the likes of 2005's 'Batman Begins' and 'Sin City', and 2017's 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets'.