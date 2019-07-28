Guillermo Del Toro says he ''isn't interested'' in scares and likes to treat his films ''more like a fairytale'' when directing.
Guillermo Del Toro says he ''isn't interested'' in scaring his audience.
The 53-year-old filmmaker confessed that while working on the genre as a director, he will use ''horror images'' but likes to treat his films ''more like a fairytale''.
In an interview with SFX magazine, he said: ''As a director, I'm not that interested in scares. I use my horror movies more like a fairytale. I do horror images, but like a fairy tale.
Guillermo is currently producing the big-screen adaptation of Alvin Schwartz's collection of short horror stories 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' with André Øvredal at the helm and confessed that as a producer on a film, he is ''very interested'' in scares as it's something he ''enjoys watching''.
He said: ''As a producer, I'm really interested in the scares with Juan Antonio Bayona in The Orphanage, and with Andy Muschietti on Mama, and André Øvredal on [Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark]. I'm very interested because it's something that I enjoy watching.
''In this movie, you need to coax the audience with very elegant camera work and very good set-ups. There's a high production value, too. Plus, I have lots of empathy with the characters.''
The 'Hellboy' helmer went on to explain that although this film - which is rated PG-13 - is made for families to watch together, he hopes audiences who are children now will be able to appreciate the film in the future.
When asked whether the movie was made for children, he said: ''When I made the first 'Hellboy', I thought, 'The audience that I really want for this movie is going to be able to tell me what they think 10 years from now!'
''I was making that movie for kids and, sure enough, the people who grew up with it are the people who love it most.
''However, the beauty of this project is the way that it's a horror movie that can be watched with the family.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
It's 1963 and Elisa (Sally Hawkins) has spent her life trying to be as normal...
Gifted Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth) makes an odd misstep with this overwrought...
Edith Cushing is an aspiring writer of horror, who soon becomes plagued by shadows of...
In the 19th Century in Cumbria, England, an old house stood overlooking a tremendous stretch...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
The best thing about this massive blockbuster is the way it updates the classic Japanese...
It has always been thought that alien life would arrive on the planet from space,...
This first chapter of Peter Jackson's new Tolkien trilogy takes us back to the familiar...
This Shrek spin-off continues the theme of mashing up fairy tales with movie genres, and...
This inventive horror film plays to our deepest childhood fears. It's like a demented variation...
It's rare to find a horror movie as bracingly original as this, so see it...
Moving into a new house is a fun and exciting time for most kids, finding...