Gugu Mbatha-Raw is allegedly being stalked by a woman who lives on her street in Los Angeles.
The 'Black Mirror' actress complained to Los Angeles police that she believes she is being stalked and was horrified when the LAPD found a tracking device on her car.
According to TMZ, Gugu's alleged stalker has managed to follow the actress around the city for almost two months thanks to a GPS tracker she placed under Gugu's vehicle.
It has been claimed that the unnamed stalker has been showing up wherever Gugu goes, including ''hotels, restaurants, spin classes and even her home''.
She has also reportedly been taking pictures of the actress and calling Gugu and her boyfriend repeatedly and then hanging up.
According to police documents, Gugu is worried the stalker could turn violent.
Gugu is not the only celebrity to have a stalker show up at her home. Last year, Kendall Jenner was awarded a five-year restraining order against her alleged stalker John Ford after he was found sitting outside her property for the second time in a week.
Ford now has to remain the agreed distance away from Kendall for five years, in a restraining order which also prevents him from having any direct or indirect contact with her.
Ford's arrest in October came after another incident the week previous, in which he scaled the mountainside at the back of the gated complex where Kendall lives - where there is no security - and was spotted by Kendall's team sitting in her backyard by her pool.
Police were called at the time but Ford had gone by the time they arrived, and so no arrest was made until he was spotted once again on Kendall's front porch.
Following his arrest, 37-year-old Ford was being held on a 5150 psychiatric hold, but after a psychiatrist deemed him to be mentally stable the following day, he was released.
However, just hours after he was released, the LAPD swooped in to arrest Ford once again, booking him for criminal trespass and violating a restraining order.
