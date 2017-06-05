Gucci Mane and his fiancee Keyshia Ka'oir will air their wedding day on their own reality TV show.

The 'Gucci Please' rapper and the 37-year-old model and entrepreneur - who go by the nickname The Wopsters - have landed their own series on BET in the US, which will document their big day on October 17.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the busty brunette wrote: ''The WOPSTERS are officially apart of the @BET family!!! Our wedding Special will be EPIC! #1017 10/17/17 (sic)''

In the clip, she told her 2.2 million followers: ''Hey guys, I wanted to officially share with you that Gucci and I are a part of BET yes! The Wopsters are coming to BET so get your TV ready because our wedding will be epic baby! The Wopsters are here!''

Fans of the pair will also get a behind-the-scenes look into the couple's respective careers.

The new show will be executive produced by Carlos King of Kingdom Reign Entertainment.

Plus David George and Jordanna Hochman of iTV American, and Oji Singletary is the showrunner.

The couple first started dating in 2010, and the 37-year-old hip-hop star - whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis - finally got down on one knee at the Atlanta Hawks game in November.

Keyshia has always stuck by Gucci even when he served 39 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before being released to serve the rest of his sentence at home last May.