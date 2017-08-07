Grimes is in the studio ''every day'' working on her fifth studio album.

The singer/songwriter has told fans she will start completing some of the tracks for her follow up to 2015's 'Art Angels' within the next few months, but just needs a bit more time for ''pure unadulterated creativity''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I kno i've been quiet lately - in the studio every day trying to legit make something you've never heard before. unexplored sonic landscapes. i need another month or 2 of pure unadulterated creativity at which point i will begin finishing tracks. won't let u down (sic)''

The 29-year-old star gave the album update in a social media post announcing she has been included in Harper's Bazaar's Icons list.

She posted a short video revealing the news and added the caption: ''moving up in the world guys! tomorrow Grimes will be included in the #bazaaricons list! (sic)''

Grimes - whose real name is Claire Boucher - recently insisted being a famous artist is mostly down to luck, and even if she wasn't well-known she would still be making music.

She said: ''For anyone who is successful in art, it's 90 per cent luck and chance.

''If you're talented and you're not getting anywhere, you shouldn't feel bad. It's not just hard work and talent.

''I'd still be able to make records because I own all the equipment and I have all the skills.''

The star previously admitted several music producers have tried to pressure her into having sex with them.

She said: ''I will say that I've been in numerous situations where male producers would literally be like, 'We won't finish the song unless you come back to my hotel room.'

''If I was younger or in a more financially desperate situation, maybe I would have done that. I don't think there are few female producers because women aren't interested. It's difficult for women to get in. It's a pretty hostile environment.''