Grimes wants her baby to choose their own gender identity.

The 31-year-old singer - who is expecting her first child with tech entrepreneur Elon Musk - has remained tight-lipped about the gender of her child because she wants to provide them with some protection.

Asked whether she's expecting a boy or a girl, Grimes said during a YouTube live stream: ''I don't want to say the gender of the baby ... because I feel like their privacy should be protected.

''I don't think they can consent to being famous or being in public.''

Grimes also revealed she doesn't want to ''gender'' her baby, saying they can ''decide their fate and identity''.

She explained: ''I don't want to gender them in case that's not how they feel in their life.

''I don't know, I just feel like it doesn't need to be known ... They may decide their fate and identity.''

Grimes and Elon have already chosen a name for their child.

But the singer - whose real name is Claire Boucher - is eager to keep her child's name under wraps for now.

The music star said: ''I have a name for the baby, but I don't want to say what it is because everyone I've told it hates it, and everyone's gonna make fun of it.

''But it is, in fact, a genius name and people just don't appreciate it yet because it's too avant-garde.''

Meanwhile, Grimes previously revealed she hopes her baby becomes a fan of raving.

She shared: ''Children need to get into raving, but I don't think I'll rave with my kid ... I don't think kids and adults need to rave together.

''But I wish I had discovered dance music at an earlier age. I don't have a problem with late bedtimes/nocturnalism. Unless there's some health risk I should know about.

''The baby has already been exposed to a lot of techno in the womb.''