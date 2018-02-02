Grimes has promised fans her new record will drop later this year.

The 29-year-old pop star - real name Claire Boucher - has kept her loyal following waiting two years for the much-anticipated follow-up to 2015's 'Art Angels', but after correcting a fan account who tweeted that it has been ''seven years'' since the release of her record 'Visions', the Canadian singer confirmed the album will be out before the end of 2018.

The profile had tweeted: ''happy birthday visions!!! 7 years!!! made on GarageBand using vocal pedals and a Juno-G keyboard all in 3 weeks-- produced by @grimezsz written by @grimezsz'', to which Grimes replied: ''actually it's 2012 so 6 yrs and a nu one out this year so 3 albums in 6 years is not a bad level of productivity ... 7 years i'd be judging myself a bit.'' (sic)''

It comes after the 'Genesis' hitmaker recently revealed she played new material to her record label, and they ''really dig it''.

Replying to a follower, she wrote: ''just played label new music they rly dig it so hopefully smthn soon (sic)''

In August, the 'Venus Fly' singer reassured fans that she was spending ''every day'' working on her fifth studio album.

The singer/songwriter said at the time that she just needed a bit more time for ''pure unadulterated creativity''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I kno i've been quiet lately - in the studio every day trying to legit make something you've never heard before. unexplored sonic landscapes. i need another month or 2 of pure unadulterated creativity at which point i will begin finishing tracks. won't let u down (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Oblivion' hitmaker previously insisted being a famous artist is mostly down to luck, and even if she wasn't well-known she would still be making music.

She said: ''For anyone who is successful in art, it's 90 per cent luck and chance.

''If you're talented and you're not getting anywhere, you shouldn't feel bad. It's not just hard work and talent.

''I'd still be able to make records because I own all the equipment and I have all the skills.''