Grimes is going to execute her stage name.

The 31-year-old musician - whose real name is Claire Boucher - has admitted she has felt ''bound by the limits'' of her pop star pseudonym and is planning a ''public execution'' of Grimes, which she has been known as for the past decade, ''soon''.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, she said: ''I think I'll kill 'Grimes' soon.

''It will be a public execution followed by ... by something else.

''I shouldn't say yet ... I'm super bound by the limits I've set for myself [as Grimes].

''It would be easier for me if I wasn't stuck with the branding I made in 2009, you know?''

The Canadian star's stage name execution announcement comes after she revealed her new album, 'Miss_Anthropocene', is set to tackle climate change and Artificial Intelligence (AI), with ''human extinction depicted through a pop star demonology''.

In a lengthy note to fans on Instagram, she explained: ''Each song will be a different embodiment of human extinction as depicted through a Pop star Demonology.''

The lead single 'We Appreciate Power' was released last year and is a taste of what is to come.

She continued: ''The first song 'we appreciate power', introduced the pro-AI-propaganda girl group who embody our potential enslavement/destruction at the hands of Artificial General intelligence. (sic)''

The 'Genesis' singer - who appeared on Bring Me The Horizon's song 'nihilist blues' earlier this year - plans to turn climate change into a ''good villain'' character, like Queen Beryl from manga series 'Sailor Moon' and The Joker from 'Batman', so that it's ''easier to look at'' and not seen as just an ''abstract doom''.

She added: ''Climate change is something I'm only ever confronted with in a sad/ guilty way ....

''Reading news and what not ... so my goal is to make climate change fun (lol..??).... uhhh... (I mean, everybody loves a good villain ... re: the joker, Queen Beryl).. so maybe it'll be a bit easier to look at if it can exist as a character and not just abstract doom. (sic)''

In 2014, Grimes revealed that her name was inspire by the UK sub-genre of hip-hop, Grime, which she stumbled upon on MySpace.

Grimes' fifth album will follow 2015's 'Art Angels'.